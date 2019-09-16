Montreal police investigating after car crash sends cyclist to hospital

A 57-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a car in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture says two cars collided at the intersection of Crémazie and Saint-Michel boulevards around 6 p.m.

After the vehicles collided, one of the cars changed its trajectory and hit the cyclist, according to police.

Couture says investigators believe one of the cars may have run a red light, leading to the crash.

Officials do not fear for the cyclist’s life.