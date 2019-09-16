Crime
September 16, 2019 7:33 am

Montreal police investigating after car crash sends cyclist to hospital

By Associate Producer  Global News

The 57-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

TVA
A A

A 57-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being hit by a car in the Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc-Extension borough on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture says two cars collided at the intersection of Crémazie and Saint-Michel boulevards around 6 p.m.

READ MORE: Montreal to implement safety measures on de Maisonneuve bike path

After the vehicles collided, one of the cars changed its trajectory and hit the cyclist, according to police.

Couture says investigators believe one of the cars may have run a red light, leading to the crash.

READ MORE: Residents worried about bus detour on residential street in Côte-des-Neiges

Officials do not fear for the cyclist’s life.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
car hits cyclist
Cremazie boulevard
Cremazie Boulevard crash
cyclist hit
Montreal
Montreal crash cyclist injured
Montreal Cycling Safety
Montreal cyclist hit
Montreal Police
Montreal road safety
Saint-Michel boulevard
Saint-Michel Boulevard crash
Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.