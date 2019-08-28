Cyclist in her 50s seriously injured after being hit by car in Longueuil

A woman in her 50s is in hospital after she was struck by a car early Wednesday morning in Longueuil.

Longueuil police say the woman was hit while biking around 2:45 a.m. along the Taschereau Boulevard overpass.

The driver of the car did not see the cyclist due to road conditions, according to police.

The woman was seriously injured and immediately taken to hospital. Police say her life is not in danger.

The driver was also taken to hospital to be treated for shock.

Police say they are working to determine the exact circumstances of the collision.

— With files from Global News’ Olivia O’Malley