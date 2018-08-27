Montreal police investigating after shots fired in Pointe-Saint-Charles

Montreal police are investigating after shots were fired early Monday in the Pointe-Saint-Charles neighbourhood in Montreal’s Sud-Ouest borough.

Police were called to the intersection of Châteauguay and Charlevoix streets at 4 a.m. after reports of gunshots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered bullet casings on the ground.

Police spokesperson Manuel Couture said bullets had also hit a nearby residential building, but residents inside were uncooperative.

The canine unit was deployed to assist in the investigation.

Police have no suspects and no arrests have been made.