Police investigating after shots reportedly fired in Montreal North

Montreal police are investigating after gunshots were reportedly fired in Montreal North Wednesday evening.

It happened at around 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of D’Amiens Street and Edger Avenue.

Montreal police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc said a witness called emergency services after a man was heard calling out for help, saying he was being shot at.

Officers dispatched to the scene were unable to locate the victim in the vicinity, but did find bullet holes in a vehicle.

A perimeter has been set up as officers investigate.

According to Dubuc, the alleged victim showed up a local police station some time before 9 p.m.

“He was not seriously injured,” she said, adding that he did not require treatment in hospital.

Very few details have been released as the investigation is still in its early stages.

Dubuc said police are looking for a suspect.