Crime

Montreal police find bodies of woman, 2 children in Pointe-aux-Trembles home

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 9:44 am
Updated December 11, 2019 9:45 am
Police are investigating after officers found three bodies in a Montreal home on Wednesday.
Police are investigating after officers found three bodies in a Montreal home on Wednesday. The Canadian Press/ Graham Hughes

The bodies of two children and a woman were found in Montreal’s Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said police officers arrived at the home around 8 a.m. on Place des Pointeliers near St-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard.

READ MORE: Employee’s body found at scene of after-hours fire at Pointe-Claire business — police

Police officers were reportedly worried when there was no answer at the home so they entered and found the bodies.

The three deaths were confirmed at the scene, and they are being treated as suspicious, according to police.

A crime scene has been established, and investigators are arriving at the site.

