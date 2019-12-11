Montreal police find bodies of woman, 2 children in Pointe-aux-Trembles home

Send this page to someone via email

The bodies of two children and a woman were found in Montreal’s Pointe-aux-Trembles neighbourhood early Wednesday morning.

Montreal police spokesperson Manuel Couture said police officers arrived at the home around 8 a.m. on Place des Pointeliers near St-Jean-Baptiste Boulevard.

Police officers were reportedly worried when there was no answer at the home so they entered and found the bodies.

The three deaths were confirmed at the scene, and they are being treated as suspicious, according to police.

A crime scene has been established, and investigators are arriving at the site.

