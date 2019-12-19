Menu

Crime

Victim dies as a result of shooting in Saint John

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 1:54 pm
File/ Global News

The Saint John Police Force says a person who was shot inside a home in the city last month has died from their injuries.

Police say the shooting on Duke Street West happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 17.

In a news release, police said officers arrived at the home to find the person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the Crown Prosecutor’s office is now reviewing the incident to identify new charges that will be filed in relation to this incident.

A 35-year old man is in custody in relation to the shooting, according to police.

Police say more details will be released as they become available.

