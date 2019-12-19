Victim dies as a result of shooting in Saint John

The Saint John Police Force says a person who was shot inside a home in the city last month has died from their injuries.
Police say the shooting on Duke Street West happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 17.
In a news release, police said officers arrived at the home to find the person suffering from a gunshot wound.
Police say the Crown Prosecutor’s office is now reviewing the incident to identify new charges that will be filed in relation to this incident.
A 35-year old man is in custody in relation to the shooting, according to police.
Police say more details will be released as they become available.
