Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Santa to a Senior brings holiday cheer to Saskatoon care homes

By Ciara Yaschuk Global News
Posted December 19, 2019 12:03 pm
Santa to a Senior brings holiday cheer to Saskatoon care homes
WATCH: An organization is working with 11 care homes to spread holiday cheer to seniors across Saskatoon.

It’s supposed to be the most wonderful time of year, but for some, the holidays mean seclusion and loneliness.

One local organization is looking to change that.

Related News

Thanks to 400 volunteers and 850 gifts, it’s a busy week for the Be a Santa to a Senior program.

READ MORE: Regina ‘giving tree’ offers warm winter gear for anyone in need

The organization is working with 11 care homes to spread holiday cheer to seniors across Saskatoon.

Home Instead Senior Care owner Greg Charyna said this is an important act of kindness.

“Everyone’s hearts are full, what happens is people receive that gift of time, they get to have a really good visit and tell their story,” Charyna said.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Ile-a-la-Crosse, Sask. woman builds Advent calendar for entire village

One 96-year-old resident, Nick Blocka, is a prime example as he was able to talk about memories of Christmas in years gone by.

“You would travel from one house to the other with five or six of us and in a sleigh because of a lot of snow and we would carol and we would go house to house,” Blocka recalled.

The initiative started ten years ago and has since helped more than 2,000 people in the Saskatoon area.

Not only does the program touch staff and seniors, but the volunteers as well.

For some, a little gift and visit are all that’s needed to make a big difference during Christmas.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChristmasSeniorsGiftsChristmas Giftslong-term care homeHome InsteadSanta To A SeniorSanta To A Senior Saskatoon
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.