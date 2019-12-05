Menu

Canada

Saskatoon charity delivers Christmas gifts to nearly 1,000 children

By Mandy Vocke Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 6:55 pm
Updated December 5, 2019 6:59 pm
WATCH ABOVE: TLC@Home delivers early gifts to Saskatoon students.

Exchanging gifts with loved ones can be a special part of Christmas.

Touching Lives of Children at Home (TLC@Home) wants kids in Saskatoon to experience holiday traditions that can sometimes be a burden for families.

The local charity has brought shoeboxes full of goodies to elementary schools for thirteen years. In its first year, TLC@Home brought shoeboxes to three classrooms at one school. This year, it went to five different schools and brought gifts to nearly 1,000 children.

The boxes contain a variety of items, including crafts, toys and books, along with necessities like socks, toothpaste and soap. TLC@Home founder Shelley James said the children are wide-eyed and excited as they open their gifts. She said for some children, they are extremely grateful to receive things their families can’t afford.

James recalled a time where a young girl was opening a box with gloves and a toque.

“She went through the rest of the box and she just looked up at me and she said, ‘It’s everything’. [She] got up from her desk and gave me a big hug,” James said.

As TLC@Home has grown, more children are able to experience a special Christmas moment. James said it’s important for children of all ages to know people care about them.

All of the shoeboxes have been delivered for this holiday season, but items for future boxes can be donated year-round. Proceeds from Global’s Your Saskatchewan Calendars go towards the charity.

