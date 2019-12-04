Weyburn, Sask. campground turned into winter wonderland with holiday lights display

Send this page to someone via email

A southern Saskatchewan campground is fully booked this December, as sites have been transformed into beautiful holiday light displays.

River Park Campground in Weyburn, around 115 kilometres southeast of Regina, is hosting aaaaaaa free winter wonderland every night until Jan. 4.

Local residents, organizations and businesses were given 27 campsites to decorate with a different holiday theme for the inaugural River Park Sparkles.

“Everything from round straw bails to fire hydrants to used furnaces and water heaters,” said Twila Walkeden, executive director of Weyburn Tourism.

‘Twas a beautiful night in Weyburn ✨ There are 27 locally-made holiday light displays in what would normally be a vacant River Park Campground. Visitors can walk or drive through every night (lights on from 5-11 pm) until Jan. 4🎄 @GlobalRegina @GlobalSaskatoon #ThisisWeyburn pic.twitter.com/DsgDPcSpdm — Daniella Ponticelli (@dponticelliTV) December 5, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve got small skating rinks, we’ve got lights on everything. We really encouraged the people that are displaying here to use their imaginations and they have done that.”

Jon Michaud, owner of Rough Bark Greenhouses, was the first to sign up for decorating a large site near the park entrance. Together with his wife, Michaud created a Saskatchewan-themed scene over three weeks.

“We went with the snowmen made of wood, and then from there we went with a hockey scene and some ski-doos and a little bit of reindeers and some Christmas trees,” said Michaud, adding a friendly rivalry has already developed among the participants.

Weyburn resident Kathy Erikson came with her daughter to see the displays Wednesday.

“It’s amazing that people did take the time to do this,” Erickson said.

“There’s a lot of effort into this light show and I think it’s exciting to have it here.”

River Park Sparkles is open every night, with lights on between 5-11 p.m. While anyone can walk or drive through, Weyburn Tourism is encouraging vehicle traffic to come by Monday to Thursday.

2:18 Long-lost Second World War letters found in Weyburn, Sask. Long-lost Second World War letters found in Weyburn, Sask.