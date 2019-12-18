Menu

Canada

Manitoba slated to move ahead with St. Boniface ER expansion and redevelopment

By Malika Karim Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 11:38 am
Updated December 18, 2019 11:39 am
The province says redevelopment and expansion of the emergency department at St. Boniface Hospital is moving forward.
The province says redevelopment and expansion of the emergency department at St. Boniface Hospital is moving forward. Global News

The Manitoba government announced on Tuesday that it’s moving forward with its commitment to redevelop and expand the emergency department at St. Boniface Hospital.

The expansion is part of a summer campaign promise by the province involving a $2 billion health care funding guarantee.

“Our government is committed to improving patient care and providing better health care sooner,” Health Minister Cameron Friesen said in a release.

“The new emergency department at St. Boniface Hospital is expected to be about three times larger than the current space and feature modern design standards and leading-edge amenities that improve patient flow and create more room for front-line staff, making it easier for them to continue providing the level of care that Manitobans expect.”

A wait time task force recommended the emergency department at St. Boniface Hospital be expanded to help increase system-wide capacity and lower wait times across the region.

Story continues below advertisement

The renovation is expected to include up to 50,000 square feet of new construction, as well as extensive renovations within the existing facility. Currently, St. Boniface Hospital’s emergency department is around 16,550 square feet.

“The St. Boniface Hospital emergency department is a critically important piece of the emergency medicine system in Winnipeg,” said Winnipeg Regional Health Authority president and CEO Real Cloutier. “This project will allow our physicians, nurses and other clinical staff more space and a modernized environment to continue performing their important, life-saving work.”

The province says a tender will be issued in the new year to review what services are currently offered and what will be needed for the redeveloped and expanded department.

