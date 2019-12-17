Menu

Canada

Federal equalization payments to Manitoba to jump 10 per cent

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted December 17, 2019 2:02 pm
Mantiba Finance Minister Scott Fielding speaks with the media before a meeting with federal and provincial counterparts in Ottawa, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld.
The Manitoba government’s battle to cut the deficit is getting another round of help from federal transfer payments.

New figures from the federal Finance Department show Manitoba is to see a $255 million jump in equalization funding next year.

It is the third year in a row that equalization to Manitoba will jump by more than 10 per cent.

READ MORE: Equalization sparks western anger; 1 economist says that anger is a political tool

Equalization is a federally funded program that gives money to poorer provinces so that they can offer services similar to richer ones.

The Progressive Conservative government has promised to balance the budget before the next election and is predicting a deficit of $350 million for the fiscal year that will end in March.

Manitoba Finance Minister Scott Fielding says the federal funding boost helps, but the province has also controlled spending increases to get closer to a balanced budget.

How does equalization play a role in western alienation?
