Teen bystander injured while suspects shot at man in Toronto’s north end, police say

Toronto police say a teenage bystander has received non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city’s north end Monday night.
A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West just after 10:30 p.m. with reports the sounds of gunshots could be heard.
The spokesperson said occupants in a car shot at a man and that the boy was injured during the shooting. They said it wasn’t clear where exactly the incident happened.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
