Teen bystander injured while suspects shot at man in Toronto’s north end, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a teenage bystander has received non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in the city’s north end Monday night.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to the area of Jane Street and Sheppard Avenue West just after 10:30 p.m. with reports the sounds of gunshots could be heard.

The spokesperson said occupants in a car shot at a man and that the boy was injured during the shooting. They said it wasn’t clear where exactly the incident happened.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

SOUND OF GUNSHOTS:

Jane St + Sheppard Av

– 4 or 5 shots heard

– Occupants in a black car shooting at man

– Reports that a bystander is struck

– Bystander is a teenage boy

– Officers o/s

– Shell casing located

– Have located victim

– Injuries not life threatening#GO2425488

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 17, 2019

Story continues below advertisement