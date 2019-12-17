Menu

Lifestyle

Global Edmonton morning team shares holiday cooking recipes

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 9:00 am
Global News Morning Edmonton team: traffic reporter Daintre Christensen, anchors Kent Morrison and Erin Chalmers, and weather specialist Mike Sobel. . Global News

It’s the time of year when most of us eschew calorie counting and restraint in favour of enjoying some delicious, hearty holiday treats and meals.

The morning news team at Global Edmonton is no exception, and this week Erin Chalmers, Kent Morrison, Mike Sobel and Daintre Christensen will each be cooking up some of their favourite dishes.

READ MORE: Global News staff share favourite recipes ahead of the holiday season

From Christmas morning breakfast to party snacks, the recipes and videos will be posted below each day.

Erin Chalmers’ Christmas Morning Wife Saver

First up is Erin’s Wife Saver, which she says sounds a little archaic but tastes amazing.

“Bread, cheese, eggs and butter — you can’t go wrong with that combination,” she said. The recipe is courtesy of Best of Bridge.

Ingredients

  • 16 slices white bread, crusts removed
  • 16 slices Canadian back bacon or ham
  • 16 slices sharp cheddar cheese
  • 6 eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2-1 teaspoon dry mustard
  • 1/4 cup minced onion
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped green pepper
  • 1-2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 3 cups milk
  • dash Tabasco
  • 1/2 cup butter
  • Special K or crushed Corn Flakes

Instructions

Set 8 pieces of bread into a 9″ x 13″ (23 x 33 cm) buttered, glass baking dish.

Cover bread with slices of back bacon. Lay slices of cheddar cheese on top of bacon and then cover with remaining slices of bread to make it like a sandwich.

In a bowl, beat eggs and pepper. To the egg mixture add dry mustard, onion, green pepper, Worcestershire sauce, milk and Tabasco. Pour over the sandwiches, cover and let stand in fridge overnight.

In the morning, melt butter, pour over top. Cover with Special K or crushed Corn Flakes.

Bake, uncovered, 1 hour at 350°F. Let sit 10 minutes before serving.

READ MORE: Holiday highlights with Global Edmonton’s morning news team

Coming later this week:

  • Mike Sobel whips up a sweet treat on Wednesday
  • Daintre Christensen presents two snack recipes on Thursday
  • Kent Morrison with a family favourite on Friday
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FoodCookingRecipesChristmas cookingHoliday recipesMike SobelKent MorrisonChristmas foodBest Of BridgeErin ChalmersChristmas RecipesDaintre ChristensenGlobal News Morning EdmontonChristmas AppetizersWife Saver
