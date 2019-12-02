Global News staff share favourite recipes ahead of the holiday season

Send this page to someone via email

‘Tis the season for office potlucks and family gatherings.

‘Tis also the season for fretting about just what to whip up for that discerning group of friends and family.

To help inspire you, Global Edmonton staff are sharing some of their favourite recipes this month.

First up, Family Matters host Laurel Gregory.

The newsroom’s resident voice on vegetarian eating, Gregory showcased an often-maligned ingredient.

“I chose tofu, because tofu is misunderstood,” says Gregory. Tweet This

“A lot of people don’t like tofu, and I think that’s a texture thing,” she added, recommending the use of a tofu press to squeeze some of the liquid out.

Gregory loves this recipe from the cooking blog ‘Minimalist Baker,’ which involves marinating, baking, and then sauteing cubed, firm tofu. A spicy peanut sauce coating the tofu as it sautes is the essential final touch.

Her tip: triple the sauce for more options when serving the dish, “Usually when I’m serving this I serve it over rice or in a romaine lettuce boat.”

And because all families love to share opinions on – and over – good food, some members of the newsroom tackled the tough job of being official tasters. The panel gave it unanimous a thumbs up, with reporter Fletcher Kent quickly asking for seconds.

Tasked with being the ‘official tasting panel’ for our Global Family Favourites series: Global News at 6 Producer Kevin Jesus, reporter Fletcher Kent, and anchor Carole Anne Devaney, with chef-for-a-day Laurel Gregory. Jennifer Crosby, Global News

