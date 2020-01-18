The Swedish, Spanish and more: Getting to know royalty around the world

Although you wouldn’t know it from the current news cycle, there are far more royals in the world beyond Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Despite Britain’s royal family arguably being one of the most popular in the world, other countries like Sweden, Norway, Spain, Jordan and others have monarchies all of their own.
From Queen Máxima’s darling family of five in The Netherlands to the glamorous royals of Spain and Monaco, the world has an endless amount of palatial families worthy of obsession.
Here are just some of the royal families from around the world.
Belgium
King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel, Princess Eleonore
Denmark
Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik (deceased Feb. 13, 2018), Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine
England
Prince William – Duke of Cambridge, Kate Middleton – Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Prince Harry – Duke of Essex, Meghan Markle – Duchess of Essex, and baby Archie Harrison
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew – Duke of York, Prince Edward – Earl of Wessex
Zara Tindall, Princess Anne’s daughter, Mike Tindall, Mia and baby Lena
Sarah Ferguson – Duchess of York (former wife of Prince Andrew), Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice
Japan
Crown Prince Naruhito, Crown Princess Masako and Princess Aiko
Jordan
King Abdullah II, Queen Rania, Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Salma, Prince Hashem, Princess Iman (not pictured)
Monaco
Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques
Pauline Ducruet, Camille Gottlieb, Louis Ducruet and Princess Stephanie
Morocco
King Mohammed VI, Princess Laila Salma and baby Moulay Al Hassan
The Netherlands
King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Crown Princess Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane
Norway
King Harald, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Crown Prince Haakon, Queen Sonja and Prince Sverre Magnus
Spain
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Princess Sofia
Sweden
King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia
Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar
Princess Sofia, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Carl Phillip
—
