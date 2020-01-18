The Swedish, Spanish and more: Getting to know royalty around the world

Send this page to someone via email

Although you wouldn’t know it from the current news cycle, there are far more royals in the world beyond Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Despite Britain’s royal family arguably being one of the most popular in the world, other countries like Sweden, Norway, Spain, Jordan and others have monarchies all of their own.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton reveals Prince William doesn’t want any more kids

From Queen Máxima’s darling family of five in The Netherlands to the glamorous royals of Spain and Monaco, the world has an endless amount of palatial families worthy of obsession.

Here are just some of the royal families from around the world.

Belgium

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, Princess Elisabeth, Duchess of Brabant, Prince Gabriel, Prince Emmanuel, Princess Eleonore

Story continues below advertisement

Prince Gabriel, Princess Eleonore, Queen Mathilde, King Philippe, Princess Elisabeth and Prince Emmanuel attend the Christmas Concert at the Royal Palace on Dec. 18, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium. Getty Images

Denmark

Queen Margrethe II and Prince Henrik (deceased Feb. 13, 2018), Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent, Princess Josephine

Crown Prince Frederik, Prince Vincent, Prince Henrik, Princess Josephine, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Queen Margrethe II and Crown Princess Mary pose for photographers at the annual summer photo call for The Danish Royal Family at Grasten Castle on July 15, 2016. Getty Images

READ MORE: 73% of Canadians don’t want to cover costs for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: poll

England

Prince William – Duke of Cambridge, Kate Middleton – Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Story continues below advertisement

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour in 2019. Getty Images

Prince Harry – Duke of Essex, Meghan Markle – Duchess of Essex, and baby Archie Harrison

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, posed during a photocall with their newborn son, Archie Harrison, in St. George’s Hall on May 8, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Dominic Lipinski - POOL

READ MORE: Meghan Markle visits Vancouver women’s shelter in 1st public appearance since split from royals

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew – Duke of York, Prince Edward – Earl of Wessex

Story continues below advertisement

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are joined at Clarence House in London by Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Princess Anne and Prince Andrew on Nov. 18, 2007. Getty Images

Zara Tindall, Princess Anne’s daughter, Mike Tindall, Mia and baby Lena

Mike and Zara Tindall with their daughters Mia and Lena attend day 3 of the Whatley Manor Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park on Sept. 9, 2018. Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson – Duchess of York (former wife of Prince Andrew), Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Princess Eugenie attend the launch of The Ned, London on April 26, 2017 in London, England. Getty Images

READ MORE: Gay soldier recounts how Prince Harry protected him from homophobic abuse

Japan

Crown Prince Naruhito, Crown Princess Masako and Princess Aiko

Story continues below advertisement

In this photo taken on Dec. 2, 2010 and released by the Imperial Household Agency of Japan, Crown Prince Naruhito and Crown Princess Masako smile as they look on their daughter Princess Aiko holding her cat with her dog Yuri. Getty Images

Jordan

King Abdullah II, Queen Rania, Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Salma, Prince Hashem, Princess Iman (not pictured)

In this handout image provided by the Royal Hashemite Court, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, his wife Queen Rania, Crown Prince Al Hussein and Prince Hashem attend the graduation ceremony of Princess Salma from the International Academy on May 22, 2018 at Amman, Jordan. Getty Images

Monaco

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques

Story continues below advertisement

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II greeted the crowd from the palace’s balcony with their children Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques during the Monaco National Day Celebrations on Nov. 19, 2016. Getty Images

READ MORE: Queen says she’s ‘supportive’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after meeting

Pauline Ducruet, Camille Gottlieb, Louis Ducruet and Princess Stephanie

Pauline Ducruet, Princess Stephanie of Monaco, Louis Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb attended the 43rd International Circus Festival of Monte-Carlo on Jan. 18, 2019. Getty Images

Morocco

King Mohammed VI, Princess Laila Salma and baby Moulay Al Hassan

Story continues below advertisement

This handout photo by the Moroccan Royal Palace shows Moroccan Princess Laila Salma holding her son, Moulay Al Hassan, as King Mohammed VI of Morocco looks on on May 15, 2003 in Rabat, Morocco. King Mohammed VI, 39, ascended the throne in 1999 following the death of his father, who had ruled for 38 years. Getty Images

The Netherlands

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Crown Princess Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima, Crown Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane at Huis ten Bosch Palace on July 19, 2019 in The Hague, Netherlands. Getty Images

READ MORE: Prince William, Prince Harry release joint statement denying ‘bullying’ reports

Norway

King Harald, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Crown Prince Haakon, Queen Sonja and Prince Sverre Magnus

Story continues below advertisement

King Harald, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Princess Ingrid Alexandra, Crown Prince Haakon, Queen Sonja and Prince Sverre Magnus posed for a picture next to the Christmas tree at the Royal Palace in Oslo on Dec. 16, 2019. Getty Images

Spain

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Princess Sofia

King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia arrive at Oviedo Cathedral ahead of the ‘Princesa de Asturias Awards’ 2019 on Oct. 17, 2019 in Oviedo, Spain. Getty Images

Sweden

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia walked across the Folke Bernadotte bridge during the inauguration ceremony on Sept. 17, 2019. Getty Images

READ MORE: British tabloids were ruthless to Meghan Markle — will Canadian media learn from their mistakes?

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar

Story continues below advertisement

Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Oscar, Princess Estelle and Prince Daniel arrive for a thanksgiving service on the occasion of The Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden’s 40th birthday celebrations at the Royal Palace on July 14, 2017. Getty Images

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are moving to Canada: Here’s what we know

Princess Sofia, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Carl Phillip

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Phillip with their kids Prince Alexander and Prince Gabriel attending the christening of Princess Adrienne of Sweden at Drottningholm Palace Chapel on June 8, 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden. Getty Images

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca

Story continues below advertisement