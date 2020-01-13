Menu

Entertainment

Prince William, Prince Harry release joint statement denying ‘bullying’ reports

By Becca Longmire ETCanada.com
Posted January 13, 2020 8:33 am
Updated January 13, 2020 8:34 am
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2019 in London, England. .
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the annual Remembrance Sunday memorial at The Cenotaph on November 10, 2019 in London, England. . Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry released a joint statement Monday after rumours about William “bullying” Harry and Meghan Markle did the rounds online.

The statement read, “Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a U.K. newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge.

What’s next for the Royals?
What's next for the Royals?

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

READ MORE: Prince Harry to have face-to-face meeting with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William

Story continues below advertisement

The message comes after the Times claimed Will and Kate wanted to “push” Harry and Meghan away.

The Queen is thought to be holding a meeting at Sandringham Monday to discuss an exit plan for Harry and Meghan alongside Prince William and Prince Charles.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s move to Canada could be costly for taxpayers

Prince Philip is thought to be “livid” and will not be attending the meeting.

Meghan is currently in Canada with baby Archie but is said to be dialling in at around 6 a.m. Vancouver time.

Queen Elizabeth calls crisis meeting to discuss future for Prince Harry, Meghan
Queen Elizabeth calls crisis meeting to discuss future for Prince Harry, Meghan

Last Wednesday, the Palace was rocked with the surprise announcement from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex that they would no longer be senior members of the Firm, would become financially independent, and would be splitting their time between both sides of the pond.

© 2020 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
