Kate Middleton reveals Prince William doesn’t want any more kids

Three children is enough for Kate Middleton and Prince William, it seems.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were visiting different faith and community groups at Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire, on Wednesday when Middleton, 38, revealed her husband isn’t interested in having more children.

While leaving City Hall, royal fan Josh Macpalce, 25, told her he’d sent the couple some cards congratulating them on the births of all three of their children — Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and one-year-old Prince Louis.

Royal reporter Rebecca English tweeted that Macpalce got a hug from the duchess as well as some insight into whether they’d be having any more kids.

“I don’t think William wants any more,” the duchess reportedly said.

There was some speculation last year that the royal couple would have a fourth child.

In February 2019, Middleton mentioned feeling “broody” after meeting a five-month-old baby during a tour in Northern Ireland.

During a walkabout outside the Braid Arts Centre in Ballymena, Middleton approached baby James Barr and his dad, Alan Barr.

“He’s a very sweet little boy,” she said, according to English. “Makes me very broody.”

When Barr asked if they’d have another child, Middleton responded: “I think William might be slightly worried.”

The duke and duchess have been keeping up appearances in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s announcement that they would “step back” from senior royal duties.

Prince William and Middleton’s trip to Yorkshire followed an emergency discussion between the Queen and Princes Charles, William and Harry at Sandringham on Monday.

The meeting resulted in a statement from Her Majesty, which said she respects and understands “their wish to live a move independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” the statement read. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

Markle is currently in Vancouver and was spotted this week visiting local philanthropic organizations Justice For Girls and the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre.

