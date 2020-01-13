Queen says she’s ‘supportive’ of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after meeting

Send this page to someone via email

The Queen has released a statement following discussions that took place in the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s announcement they would be stepping back from their senior royal duties.

ITV’s Chris Ship took to Twitter to share the statement, which says the Royal Family is “entirely supportive” of the couple’s “desire to create a new life as a young family.”

READ MORE: Prince William, Prince Harry release joint statement denying ‘bullying’ reports

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” The Queen writes.

BREAKING: Statement from The Queen just issued by Buckingham Palace on today’s meeting #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/AeT7TxO7iD — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) January 13, 2020

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives,” the statement continues. “It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

Queen Elizabeth II, and Princes Charles, William and Harry were all present at Sandringham for the discussions on Monday.

Discussions were quickly prompted by a statement Harry and Markle release on Jan. 8, announcing their intention to carve out a new role for themselves within the institution.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth to host crisis meeting over Prince Harry, Meghan’s future

The plan includes becoming financially independent, splitting their time between Canada and the U.K. and working more closely with grassroots media, among other intentions.

Buckingham Palace responded in a statement the same day, saying: “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage. We understand their desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Since then, Princes William and Harry banded together to release a joint statement denying reports that future King had been “bullying” Harry and Meghan.

4:35 What’s next for the Royals? What’s next for the Royals?

The statement read: “Despite clear denials, a false story ran in a U.K. newspaper today speculating about the relationship between The Duke of Sussex and The Duke of Cambridge.

Story continues below advertisement

“For brothers who care so deeply about the issues surrounding mental health, the use of inflammatory language in this way is offensive and potentially harmful.”

The message comes after the Times claimed Will and Kate wanted to “push” Harry and Meghan away.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.

—With files from Becca Longmire.

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca