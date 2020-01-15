Meghan Markle visits Vancouver women’s shelter in 1st public appearance since split from royals

Send this page to someone via email

The Duchess of Sussex is already settling in to life in Vancouver.

On Tuesday, Meghan Markle made a visit to the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre to discuss issues that impact women directly.

In a Facebook post by the centre, staff members are seen posing with Markle.

“Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community,” the post noted.

Markle’s visit took place just days after Queen Elizabeth confirmed Markle and Prince Harry would be splitting their time between the U.K. and Canada.

The couple recently decided to step away from their duties as official senior members of the Royal Family.

The two said they want to be “financially independent” and carve out “a progressive new role” within the monarchy.

“Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” the Queen said in a statement on Monday.

While it is not confirmed exactly where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reside in Canada, the two have spent a lot of time in B.C. in the last few weeks.

Most recently, the couple decided to spend Christmas on Vancouver Island with their son, Archie Harrison.

A spokesperson for the couple previously told Global News that Markle and Harry are both fond of Canada.

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to both of them.”

The two enjoy the “beauty of the landscape” and sharing that with their son, the spokesperson said.

On Facebook, many users were impressed with Markle’s move to get to know the Vancouver community.

“What an awesome place for her to come and discuss these kinds of issues. She is so lucky to be speaking to the passionate women of the DTESWC,” one user said.

“Well if this is where the exited royals are going to be maybe having them around will be a wonderful thing. No bling in sight. I bet her mother-in-law would have been happy to see this. Raising awareness where it is needed is always a good thing,” another user wrote on Facebook.

— With files from Global News’ Laura Hensley