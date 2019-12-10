Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police looking for driver after man struck by vehicle in Halifax

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 2:28 pm
The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured four-door car.
The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured four-door car. Alexa MacLean/Global Halifax

Police are looking to speak with the driver of a vehicle that allegedly struck a man in a marked crosswalk, then left.

Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened on Dec. 3 just after 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Robie Street and Bell Road.

READ MORE: Police seek public’s help in locating part of missing $10,000 hearing aid

Police say a 26-year-man was using the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle headed east on Bell Road.

“The vehicle initially stopped, and the occupants briefly spoke with the man before leaving the area without exchanging information,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a woman in her early 20s with dark medium-length hair and circular gold-rimmed glasses

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the passenger is also described as a woman in her early 20s with light-coloured medium-length hair.

READ MORE: Halifax gas station held up at knifepoint, suspect sought: police

The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured four-door car.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimePoliceHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceHRPRobie Streetpedestrian vehicle collisionBell Road
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.