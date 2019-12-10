Police looking for driver after man struck by vehicle in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking to speak with the driver of a vehicle that allegedly struck a man in a marked crosswalk, then left.

Halifax Regional Police say the collision happened on Dec. 3 just after 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Robie Street and Bell Road.

Police say a 26-year-man was using the crosswalk when he was struck by a vehicle headed east on Bell Road.

“The vehicle initially stopped, and the occupants briefly spoke with the man before leaving the area without exchanging information,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle is described as a woman in her early 20s with dark medium-length hair and circular gold-rimmed glasses

Police say the passenger is also described as a woman in her early 20s with light-coloured medium-length hair.

The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured four-door car.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.