Police seek public’s help in locating part of missing $10,000 hearing aid

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a piece of a lost hearing device that’s been missing for almost six months.

The piece went missing in the Albro Lake Road area on July 12. The owner, a 93-year-old man, initially had the area searched at the time.

On Nov. 4, police say they were contacted by the owner’s family to see if the component had been returned.

The device is a RONDO 2 audio processor manufactured by Med-El. It is black, oval-shaped, 46.8 mm x 35.8 mm x 12.1 mm (1.8” x 1.4“ x 0.47”) and very lightweight. Police say it’s valued at $10,000.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. They can be contacted at 902-590-5016, or through Crime Stoppers.

