Crime

Halifax gas station held up at knifepoint, suspect sought: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 8, 2019 12:01 pm
The Irving Service Station on Lacewood Drive is seen on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. .
The Irving Service Station on Lacewood Drive is seen on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. . Elizabeth McSheffrey / Global News

Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole money from a Halifax gas station and threatened an employee early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the Irving Service Station on Lacewood Drive just after 3:30 a.m.

Man, woman facing charges after handgun spotted in downtown Halifax

Police say a man entered the store armed with a knife, walked behind the counter and demanded money.

“An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen during the incident,” police said in a news release Sunday.

“The employee was uninjured and the suspect fled heading westbound on Lacewood Drive.”

Police are looking for a white man in his 30s, about 5’8” with a slim build, scruffy black hair with a beard and moustache.

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax police investigate 2 robberies involving men wearing masks

He was wearing an orange hoodie, black coat with security on the back, blue jeans and gloves at the time, police say.

Anyone with information on the robbery or suspect is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

