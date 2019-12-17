Menu

Crime Beat Podcast

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: The final homecoming of Lukas Strasser-Hird, Part 2

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 6:00 am
Lukas Strasser-Hird died in 2013 at 18.
Lukas Strasser-Hird died in 2013 at 18. Obtained by Global News
On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt concludes her two-part series on the death of Lukas Strasser-Hird.

Strasser-Hird, 18, had aspirations of becoming a trauma surgeon.

READ MORE: Crime Beat podcast — The final homecoming of Lukas Strasser-Hird, Part 1

Instead, on Nov. 23, 2013, he laid on an operating table as a trauma surgeon tried to save his life.

Strasser-Hird had been out at a Calgary nightclub celebrating his return from a year studying abroad when he became the victim of a savage attack.

It took mere minutes for Strasser-Hird to be swarmed, kicked, stabbed and beaten beyond recognition.

READ MORE: Convicted killer in Lukas Strasser-Hird swarming death applies for bail 3rd time pending appeal

It was hard to comprehend how this had happened to Strasser-Hird, not to mention the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Police had their work cut out for them. With so many involved in the attack, the investigation was a daunting task.

To make matters worse, the swarming was not captured on surveillance video, leaving his loved ones to wonder if there would ever be justice for him.

WATCH (June 17, 2016): Lukas Strasser-Hird’s family is sharing memories of the teen following the verdict at a trial into his death. 

Lukas Strasser-Hird family clings to memories of murdered teen
Lukas Strasser-Hird family clings to memories of murdered teen

READ MORE: Convicted killer in Lukas Strasser-Hird swarming death granted bail pending appeal

Strasser-Hird’s family was dealt a series of devastating blows in their quest for justice in his case.

Follow the emotional rollercoaster Strasser-Hird’s loved ones have been on for more than six years.

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

We LOVE that you are loving the ‘Crime Beat‘ podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Story continues below advertisement

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

On your iPad or iPhone:

  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for Crime Beat and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.

On your Android Phone or Tablet:

  • Open the Spotify app, search for Crime Beat and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
Story continues below advertisement
