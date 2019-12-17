Crime Beat podcast: The final homecoming of Lukas Strasser-Hird, Part 2

Send this page to someone via email

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt concludes her two-part series on the death of Lukas Strasser-Hird.

Strasser-Hird, 18, had aspirations of becoming a trauma surgeon.

Instead, on Nov. 23, 2013, he laid on an operating table as a trauma surgeon tried to save his life.

Strasser-Hird had been out at a Calgary nightclub celebrating his return from a year studying abroad when he became the victim of a savage attack.

It took mere minutes for Strasser-Hird to be swarmed, kicked, stabbed and beaten beyond recognition.

It was hard to comprehend how this had happened to Strasser-Hird, not to mention the circumstances leading up to the incident.

Police had their work cut out for them. With so many involved in the attack, the investigation was a daunting task.

To make matters worse, the swarming was not captured on surveillance video, leaving his loved ones to wonder if there would ever be justice for him.

WATCH (June 17, 2016): Lukas Strasser-Hird’s family is sharing memories of the teen following the verdict at a trial into his death.

2:19 Lukas Strasser-Hird family clings to memories of murdered teen Lukas Strasser-Hird family clings to memories of murdered teen

Strasser-Hird’s family was dealt a series of devastating blows in their quest for justice in his case.

Follow the emotional rollercoaster Strasser-Hird’s loved ones have been on for more than six years.

