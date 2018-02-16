Police to reveal details of arrest of accused Calgary killer Nathan Gervais, found on the run in Vietnam

Calgary police are expected to release details of how officers were able to return accused killer Nathan Gervais to Canada to face justice.

Gervais, 22, was on the run for nearly two years.

Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service Homicide Unit will speak to the media at 11.a.m. Friday.

A week ago police confirmed Gervais had been found in Vietnam and returned to Canada last Friday.

Once in Canada, he was arrested by Calgary police.

Gervais is charged with the first-degree murder of Lukas Strasser-Hird.

Strasser-Hird, 18, was swarmed, kicked, beaten and stabbed to death outside of Vinyl nightclub in November 2013.

Gervais, 22, was supposed to be under 24-hour house arrest while awaiting trial, but he took off just one week before jury selection.

Police said he wasn’t at his home when officers checked up on him on April 16, 2016.

Strasser-Hird’s father told Global News he wants anyone who helped Nathan Gervais flee Canada to be held accountable.

Dale Hird said he wants charges to be laid against anyone who helped Gervais get to Vietnam, or evade capture by police for nearly two years.

“Whoever helped him is hopefully going to get prosecuted here,” Dale Hird said on Monday. “If they don’t, it’s almost saying it’s OK to help someone do that.”

Hird said none of this would have been an issue had Gervais not been granted bail before the trial.

“The decision to let him out on bail cost 20 months of full-time work for the Calgary police and that’s just ridiculous,” Hird said.

In June 2016, a jury found Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera guilty of second-degree murder in the case. Joch Pouk was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Gervais is scheduled to appear in court this morning in Calgary.