Father of Calgary murder victim wants charges against anyone who helped accused killer evade capture

The family of Calgary murder victim Lukas Strasser-Hird says he wants anyone who helped Nathan Gervais flee Canada to be held accountable.

Calgary police confirmed they tracked Gervais down in Vietnam. He was returned to Canada on Friday.

Gervais is charged with the first-degree murder of Strasser-Hird.

Strasser-Hird, 18, was swarmed, kicked, beaten and stabbed to death outside of Vinyl nightclub in November 2013.

Gervais, 22, was supposed to be under 24-hour house arrest while awaiting trial, but he took off just one week before jury selection.

On Monday, Strasser-Hird’s father said he wants charges to be laid against anyone who helped Gervais get to Vietnam, or evade capture by police for nearly two years.

“Whoever helped him is hopefully going to get prosecuted here,” Dale Hird said. “If they don’t, it’s almost saying it’s OK to help someone do that.”

Hird said none of this would have been an issue had Gervais not been granted bail before the trial.

“The decision to let him out on bail cost 20 months of full-time work for the Calgary police and that’s just ridiculous,” Hird said.

Police haven’t released details on how Gervais was tracked down.

Officials from the Vietnam Embassy in Canada said they were able, on very short notice, to help Calgary police get into Vietnam to escort Gervais back to Canada.

It’s expected Gervais will be flown from Ontario to Calgary later this week.

In June 2016, a jury found Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera guilty of second-degree murder in the case. Joch Pouk was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

