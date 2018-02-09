Accused Calgary killer Nathan Gervais arrested while on the run in Vietnam

Calgary police have tracked down an accused killer who has been on the run for nearly two years, Global News has confirmed.

Sources said Nathan Gervais was taken into custody in Vietnam and was returned to Canada this week. He is now waiting to be brought back to Calgary.

Gervais is charged with the first-degree murder of Lukas Strasser-Hird.

Strasser-Hird, 18, was swarmed–kicked, beaten and stabbed to death outside of Vinyl nightclub in November 2013.

Gervais, 22, was supposed to be under 24-hour house arrest while awaiting trial, but he took off just one week before jury selection.

Police said he wasn’t at his home when officers checked up on him on April 16, 2016.

A Canada-wide warrant had been in place ever since.

In June 2016, a jury found Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera guilty of second-degree murder in the case. Joch Pouk was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.