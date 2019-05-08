Calgary man found guilty of first-degree murder in swarming death of Lukas Strasser-Hird

A Calgary man has been found guilty of first-degree murder in the swarming death of Lukas Strasser-Hird.

In court, Justice William Tilleman called Nathan Gervais’ actions “predatory and calculated.”

Tilleman said this was a case of constructive first-degree murder, and found Gervais physically restrained and forcibly confined the victim.

Gervais smirked and laughed in the prisoners box as Justice Tilleman handed down the decision.

The victim’s father said “yes” in the gallery, and there were audible sighs of relief.

Strasser-Hird, 18, was swarmed, kicked, beaten and stabbed to death outside of Vinyl nightclub in November 2013.

Gervais, 22, was apprehended in November 2017 by police in Vietnam, after being arrested for being in the country with a fraudulent passport and sparking a deportation order.

He was brought back to Canada in February 2018 and has been in custody ever since.

Crown prosecutor Samina Dhalla explained there were two altercations at Vinyl on Nov. 23, 2013 — the first out front, then the fatal altercation out back of the club.

Court heard Lukas Strasser-Hird told an individual in the accused’s group that he didn’t “appreciate his use of a racial slur.”

CCTV video of that fight was played in court and showed Strasser-Hird being surrounded out front. He was pushed back and sent reeling.

The prosecution had alleged Gervais left the bar to get a knife from his car — and alleges he used it on Strasser-Hird during the second altercation.

Justice Tilleman accepted that evidence.

In June 2016, a jury found Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera guilty of second-degree murder in the case.

Joch Pouk was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.Shlah has since filed an appeal, and is out on bail pending the outcome of that appeal.

First-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Victim impact statements will be read at a later date.