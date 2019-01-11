Crime
January 11, 2019 2:06 pm
Updated: January 11, 2019 2:08 pm

2 charged with helping Calgary murder suspect leave Canada

By Digital content coordinator  Global News

Feb 16: Calgary police have released more details about the international effort to bring an accused killer back to Canada. Nancy Hixt reports on how Nathan Gervais was captured and sent back to Calgary to face justice.

Two men have been charged for their role in helping Nathan Gervais flee the country before his trial for the murder of Lukas Strasser-Hird.

Gervais was arrested in Vietnam two years after he was due to appear in court in April 2016.

Sean Alexander Airey, 27, and Marshall Thomas Quillian, 21, both of Calgary, have been charged with obstruction of justice, forging a passport, making a false statement to procure a passport and being an accessory after the fact to murder.

Airey and Quilllian are due to appear in court on Jan. 14.

