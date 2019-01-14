Trial to begin for Calgary man charged with first-degree murder in swarming death of Lukas Strasser-Hird

A Calgary man accused in the swarming death of Lukas Strasser-Hird will finally stand trial, beginning Monday — nearly three years after his original trial date.

Nathan Gervais is charged with first-degree murder.

He was supposed to stand trial in April 2016, but disappeared just one week before jury selection, while under 24-hour house arrest.

READ MORE: 2 charged with helping Calgary murder suspect leave Canada

Strasser-Hird, 18, was swarmed, kicked, beaten and stabbed to death outside of Vinyl nightclub in November 2013.

Police said Gervais was apprehended in November 2017 by police in Vietnam, after being arrested for being in the country with a fraudulent passport and sparking a deportation order.

READ MORE: Accused Calgary killer Nathan Gervais arrested while on the run in Vietnam

Gervais, 22, was brought back to Canada in February 2018. He was denied bail and has been in custody ever since.

Police have also now charged two men for allegedly helping Gervais escape Canada and travel to Vietnam in the first place.

Sean Airey, 27 and Marshall Quillan, 21, are both facing charges of obstruction of justice, forging a passport, making a false statement to procure a passport and being an accessory after the fact to murder.

In June 2016, a jury found Assmar Shlah and Franz Cabrera guilty of second-degree murder in the case. Joch Pouk was found guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

READ MORE: Man convicted in Lukas Strasser-Hird swarming death must wait to hear appeal decision

Shlah has since filed an appeal, and is out on bail pending the outcome of that appeal.

Strasser-Hird was an avid hockey player, a talented piano and guitar player and was close with his family.

He spent the final year of his life in Bolivia, with his grandfather who had terminal cancer. He returned the very day he was brutally attacked.