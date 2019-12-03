Crime Beat podcast: The final homecoming of Lukas Strasser-Hird

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt begins a two-part series on a case that devastated a Calgary family.
At 18, Lukas Strasser-Hird’s future was bright.
After a year studying abroad, he had aspirations to become a doctor.
The day he arrived back in Calgary, he went out with friends to celebrate his homecoming.
It was a fun night, until last call.
No one could have predicted how dangerous the situation was about to become.
It’s a story that will leave you questioning what the person next to you at a bar is capable of.
