Crime

Crime Beat podcast: The final homecoming of Lukas Strasser-Hird

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted December 3, 2019 6:00 am
Lukas Strasser-Hird.
Lukas Strasser-Hird. Obtained by Global News
Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS

On this episode of the Global News podcast Crime Beat, crime reporter Nancy Hixt begins a two-part series on a case that devastated a Calgary family.

At 18, Lukas Strasser-Hird’s future was bright.

WATCH: Lukas Strasser-Hird family clings to memories of murdered teen

After a year studying abroad, he had aspirations to become a doctor.

The day he arrived back in Calgary, he went out with friends to celebrate his homecoming.

It was a fun night, until last call.

READ MORE: ‘I couldn’t do anything about it’: Friend of Lukas Strasser-Hird witnessed swarming attack

No one could have predicted how dangerous the situation was about to become.

It’s a story that will leave you questioning what the person next to you at a bar is capable of.

If you enjoy Crime Beat, please take a minute to rate it on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts, tell us what you think and share the show with your friends.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

We LOVE that you are loving the “Crime Beat” podcast! If you haven’t subscribed yet — what are you waiting for?

Subscribing’s easy! Here’s how…

On your iPad or iPhone:

  • Open the Apple Podcasts app, search for Crime Beat and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “subscribe” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
On your Android Phone or Tablet:

  • Open the Spotify app, search for Crime Beat and select it from the list of results.
  • Once on the Crime Beat page, click the “Follow” button to have new episodes sent to your mobile device for free.
  • Click the name of an episode from the list below to listen.
