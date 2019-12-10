Tax cuts, flood fight and cost-control on Manitoba premier’s agenda

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is promising a “bolder” approach in 2020 with his Progressive Conservative government now in its second term.

Pallister says despite fears of a potentially costly spring flood due to high water this fall, he can continue to cut taxes, keep civil service costs down and move toward a balanced budget.

In a year-end press conference, Pallister says he will follow through on election promises to cut the sales tax on home insurance, salon services and other items.

Pallister says his government’s cost-control measures, including a public-sector wage freeze announced in 2017, have allowed the province to put money into its rainy-day fund.

He says that, along with some federal help he is hoping for, will help pay for any new flood-protection measures needed in the spring.

Pallister also says he is already getting some interest from Quebec civil servants from advertisements the government ran in Quebec which criticized that province’s ban on religious apparel for some public-sector workers.

