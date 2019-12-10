Juice WRLD’s cause of death still unknown after initial autopsy

Send this page to someone via email

The cause of death for Juice WRLD remains inconclusive following the autopsy for the rapper, who died on Dec. 8 following a seizure. He was 21.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office announced in a statement on Monday that additional studies are required to establish the cause and manner of death.

Cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology and histology testing still need to be done to determine the cause of death, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Juice WRLD, whose legal name was Jarad A. Higgins, died early Sunday after a “medical emergency” at Chicago’s Midway International Airport.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital around 3:15 a.m. and taken to the medical examiner’s office several hours later, according to office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said there were no signs of foul play and those aboard the aircraft were co-operating with authorities.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said Juice WRLD experienced cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital from a hangar operated by Atlantic Aviation at Midway, away from the main terminal, where private planes land.

Two armed guards travelling with Juice WRLD were arrested on Sunday for misdemeanour gun violations unrelated to the singer’s death. They are both due in court on Dec. 30.

Federal agents and city police officers, acting on a tip that a private plane coming from Los Angeles to Midway was carrying guns and drugs, were waiting for Juice WRLD’S plane, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Monday.

During a search in a private hangar, a drug-sniffing dog made a “positive alert” on luggage carts that were loaded with bags from the plane, Guglielmi said.

Inside, they found multiple bags of suspected marijuana, several bottles of prescription cough syrup, three guns, metal-piercing bullets and a high-capacity ammunition magazine, he said.

Juice WRLD went into convulsions during the search and one of the agents administered Narcan after the rapper’s girlfriend said he had been taking Percocet, Guglielmi said.

READ MORE: Snooki says she’s retiring from ‘Jersey Shore’

Juice WRLD launched his career on SoundCloud before rising to the top of the charts with his single Lucid Dreams, which features Sting’s 1993 hit Shape of My Heart.

Story continues below advertisement

Lucid Dreams went six-times platinum and reached No. 2 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

“Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time,” his label, Interscope Records, said in a statement. “He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else.”

Many artists paid tribute to Juice WRLD following his death.

really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away, … and so young too…

a reminder that life can be over any moment…

be kind to one another. — Zedd (@Zedd) December 8, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

rip juice. so sad how often this is happening lately to young talented rising artists. 🖤 — nope (@LilNasX) December 8, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

I can’t believe it… you were such a sweet soul. I’ll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You’ll be missed Juice 💔 — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) December 8, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Wow, I can not believe this. Rip my brother juice world 😭😭😭 — cookin up LB3 (@lilyachty) December 8, 2019

Wow I can’t believe this R.I.P. @JuiceWorlddd Prayers up for his family pic.twitter.com/sDf262xbmm — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) December 8, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

too many of our peers leaving us way too soon! rest in paradise juice wrld 🙏🏽 — Ella Mai (@ellamai) December 8, 2019

Rest in peace Juice WRLD#RIPJUICEWRLD — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 9, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Lil Nas X performed Juice WRLD’S Lucid Dreams during a set at Wild 94.9’s Jingle Ball in San Francisco on Monday night.

—With files from The Associated Press