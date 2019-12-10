Menu

Entertainment

Juice WRLD’s cause of death still unknown after initial autopsy

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 10, 2019 2:02 pm
Juice Wrld attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20, 2018 in New York City. .
Juice Wrld attends the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Aug. 20, 2018 in New York City. . Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV

The cause of death for Juice WRLD remains inconclusive following the autopsy for the rapper, who died on Dec. 8 following a seizure. He was 21.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office announced in a statement on Monday that additional studies are required to establish the cause and manner of death.

Cardiac pathology, neuropathology, toxicology and histology testing still need to be done to determine the cause of death, according to the medical examiner’s office.

READ MORE: Chicago rapper Juice WRLD dead at 21, reports say

Juice WRLD, whose legal name was Jarad A. Higgins, died early Sunday after a “medical emergency” at Chicago’s Midway International Airport.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital around 3:15 a.m. and taken to the medical examiner’s office several hours later, according to office spokeswoman Natalia Derevyanny.

Police said there were no signs of foul play and those aboard the aircraft were co-operating with authorities.

Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford said Juice WRLD experienced cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital from a hangar operated by Atlantic Aviation at Midway, away from the main terminal, where private planes land.

Two armed guards travelling with Juice WRLD were arrested on Sunday for misdemeanour gun violations unrelated to the singer’s death. They are both due in court on Dec. 30.

Federal agents and city police officers, acting on a tip that a private plane coming from Los Angeles to Midway was carrying guns and drugs, were waiting for Juice WRLD’S plane, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Monday.

During a search in a private hangar, a drug-sniffing dog made a “positive alert” on luggage carts that were loaded with bags from the plane, Guglielmi said.

Inside, they found multiple bags of suspected marijuana, several bottles of prescription cough syrup, three guns, metal-piercing bullets and a high-capacity ammunition magazine, he said.

Juice WRLD went into convulsions during the search and one of the agents administered Narcan after the rapper’s girlfriend said he had been taking Percocet, Guglielmi said.

READ MORE: Snooki says she’s retiring from ‘Jersey Shore’

Juice WRLD launched his career on SoundCloud before rising to the top of the charts with his single Lucid Dreams, which features Sting’s 1993 hit Shape of My Heart.

Lucid Dreams went six-times platinum and reached No. 2 on the all-genre Hot 100 chart and No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs and Hot Rap Songs charts.

“Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time,” his label, Interscope Records, said in a statement. “He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else.”

Many artists paid tribute to Juice WRLD following his death.

@juicewrld999 this unbelievable 😢

Lil Nas X performed Juice WRLD’S Lucid Dreams during a set at Wild 94.9’s Jingle Ball in San Francisco on Monday night.

—With files from The Associated Press

