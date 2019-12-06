Snooki says she’s retiring from ‘Jersey Shore’

Send this page to someone via email

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has revealed that she will be retiring from Jersey Shore.

Snooki, who starred in Jersey Shore since the premiere in 2009, announced the news during an episode of her podcast It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.

“So here comes my breaking news, you guys,” Snooki said. “There’s reasons why I’ve come to this decision…it’s definitely a hard decision…I’m gonna throw up.”

READ MORE: ‘Jersey Shore’ cast returns for ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ in 2018

“OK, you guys, I love you so much and don’t hate me for my decision, but I have to do what’s best for me at the moment, and I am retiring from Jersey Shore,” Snooki told her listeners.

“I am not coming back to Jersey Shore (Family Vacation) for a Season Four, if there is one,” Snooki continued. “And there’s a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is really, I’m just like…I just can’t do it anymore.”

Story continues below advertisement

The 32-year-old reality star said that one of the main reasons she will not be returning to the series is because she wants to spend her time with her children, Lorenzo, 7, Giovanna, 5, and Angelo James, 6 months.

“The main reason is really … I just can’t do it anymore. Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really, really hard on me,” she said.

READ MORE: Snooki gets real about mastitis, a painful breast infection

Snooki said she tries to quit “every single day.”

“I quit every time we film because I just hate being away from the kids,” she said. “I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore.”

Story continues below advertisement

Snooki continued: “I want to be home with the kids. I don’t mind here and there going to a dinner or whatever, but it’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show.”

The mother of three said that she wants to be shown as a “good person” on Jersey Shore Family Vacation but “lately” it’s been “so dramatic.”

“I just don’t like the turnout of it and I don’t like the person I’m being portrayed as. This is getting a little too much. At 32 years old and with three kids, if I’m doing a reality show I just want it to be fun and light-hearted, and lately, it’s not like that and the show is getting so dramatic,” Snooki said.

READ MORE: ‘Jersey Shore’ star Angelina Pivarnick marries longtime boyfriend

“Our show, Jersey Shore, is about family and about making fun of each other and having a good time and laughing, and just knowing that it’s all in good fun,” Snooki explained to her listeners. “And lately, it’s just like, everything is so serious, and when it comes to our show it’s not about like, team this, team that, and fans are against one another when it comes to a cast member.”

“That’s just not how the show works and that’s how it’s becoming,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

Snooki also revealed that she and her children have been receiving “death threats.”

She did leave her fans with hope that she would return to reality TV — just not Jersey Shore.

“I’m not saying goodbye,” she said. “I just need to move on from the show because I don’t like the direction it’s going in when it comes to the drama and the cattiness.”

Snooki fans took to Twitter after she announced she wouldn’t be returning to the show if it gets renewed for Season four.

Nothing but respect for @snooki — jew yah (@julespalermo) December 6, 2019

My heart is broken @snooki the end of a decade 💔 — Lindsey Regan (@Lindizzleee) December 6, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Also not to be dramatic but I think my life is over bc @snooki won’t be doing jersey shore anymore 🥺 support u always tho 🙌🏼 — mellow day (@SingMeA_Mellody) December 6, 2019

i’m so annoyed & sad @snooki is quitting js. it’s not gonna be worth it without her 🙃 @MTV @JerseyShore — lex🌻 (@lexcee_93) December 6, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

I completely understand your need of spending more time with family @snooki, and I respect that, but what about your fan-fam? We need our little meatball on TV each week!! @JerseyShore Can we get a little dose now and then? — Houston (@radiohouston) December 6, 2019

Finding out @snooki won’t be on Jersey Shore Family Vacation anymore marks the end of an era! Today is a sad day @JerseyShore #partiesstillhere — Alessandra Giacco (@AlleyGiacco) December 6, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

@snooki I would be sad if you’re not on jersey shore anymore. So i just hope you keep doing YouTube with Joey and stay in the spotlight. I’ll always be a fan!! You and Joey are the best together!!! 😍❤️😍 — Alexander Allardyce (@AlexanderAllar1) December 6, 2019

https://twitter.com/mrsLwallace9/status/1202987802293657600

@snooki Im 27 and have been watching you guys since high school, my heart breaks that my favorite meatball/cast member wont be on it anymore! 😭 But i get it girl. — Taren Renee Reaves (@TarenRenee3) December 6, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

@snooki no💔😢. You are always Jersey Shore. Never be the same without you. You are the real heart of the show. Thanks for sharing & showing us the fun you had. Babies 1st get that but still end of an era. 😭💪❤ — Ash Hinton (@hinton_ash) December 6, 2019

Snooki announced her retirement from Jersey Shore. The end of an era — jenn2d2 (@junglejenn4322) December 6, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

I’m so sad @snooki is leaving jersey shore 😔 — 𝚗𝚊𝚝𝚊𝚕𝚒𝚎 (@natalieexox17) December 6, 2019