‘Jersey Shore’ cast returns for ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ in 2018
Get ready to add GTL (gym, tan, laundry) back into your weekly routine because the Jersey Shore cast is officially reuniting on MTV.
The announcement was made during the premiere of Floribama Shore on Monday, Nov. 27.
The original cast members, including Nicole (Snooki) Polizzi, Paul (Pauly D) Delvecchio, Jenni (JWOWW) Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike (The Situation) Sorrentino, will come together for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
One original cast member who is noticeably absent from this list was Sammi (Sweetheart) Giancola, and fans were quick to discuss that on social media.
Jersey Shore ran from 2009 to 2012. Giancola and Ortiz-Magro met during the first season of the reality show, which took place in Seaside Heights, NJ. The pair shared plenty of ups and downs on the show, before ending their relationship for good in 2014.
Some of the cast members took to Twitter on Monday night to share the promo video for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to premiere in 2018.Follow @KatieScottNews
