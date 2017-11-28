‘Jersey Shore’ cast returns for ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ in 2018

Get ready to add GTL (gym, tan, laundry) back into your weekly routine because the Jersey Shore cast is officially reuniting on MTV.

The announcement was made during the premiere of Floribama Shore on Monday, Nov. 27.

The original cast members, including Nicole (Snooki) Polizzi, Paul (Pauly D) Delvecchio, Jenni (JWOWW) Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Deena Nicole Cortese, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike (The Situation) Sorrentino, will come together for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

READ MORE: Snooki on ‘The New Celebrity Apprentice’ is not the Snooki from ‘Jersey Shore’

WHERE’S THE BEACH?! The cast of #JerseyShore is headed out on a family vacation coming to @MTV in 2018. pic.twitter.com/602mqxvLup — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShoreMTV) November 28, 2017

READ MORE: The Situation arrested after tanning salon brawl

One original cast member who is noticeably absent from this list was Sammi (Sweetheart) Giancola, and fans were quick to discuss that on social media.

Guess who’s back?!! Jersey Shore is coming back to MTV. Will premiere in 2018. Sammi “Sweetheart” won’t be returning. pic.twitter.com/ShLVkecWyt — Letisha Bereola (@LetishaANjax) November 28, 2017

No Sammi Sweetheart?! 😩#JerseyShore Ron & Sam is what got me hooked pic.twitter.com/sXzfkNxVqc — Hope Wesker (@RiversMama) November 28, 2017

Why is #JerseyShore returning without Sammi Sweetheart?! I need her for this pic.twitter.com/P6pTH5QWTl — Craxg (@craigwakka) November 28, 2017

Honestly kind of offended Sammi Sweetheart won’t be joining the crew for the vacation. It’s probably because Ronnie RSVP’d before her but like cmon girly that’s the drama we NEED for this reboot!!!! #jerseyshorefamilyvacation pic.twitter.com/8vN8pNcWzk — Payton Hoover (@P_Hoov) November 28, 2017

WE WON'T BE HEARING "RAHN STAP!" IN EVERY EPISODE BECAUSE SAMMI ISN'T COMING BACK FOR THE JERSEY SHORE FAMILY VACATION. #JerseyShore #JerseyShoreFamilyVacation pic.twitter.com/leKuSTSUfX — Matt (@adoringajlee) November 28, 2017

Jersey Shore ran from 2009 to 2012. Giancola and Ortiz-Magro met during the first season of the reality show, which took place in Seaside Heights, NJ. The pair shared plenty of ups and downs on the show, before ending their relationship for good in 2014.

Some of the cast members took to Twitter on Monday night to share the promo video for Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

JERSEY SHORE 2.0 IS COMING BACK!! Thanks to the fans!!!! #JerseyShore pic.twitter.com/TNlyVNCjl6 — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) November 28, 2017

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is set to premiere in 2018.