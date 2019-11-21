Menu

Entertainment

‘Jersey Shore’ star Angelina Pivarnick marries longtime boyfriend

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted November 21, 2019 12:29 pm
Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira attend the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards - Arrivals at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira attend the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards - Arrivals at Barker Hangar on June 15, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick married boyfriend Chris Larangeira on Wednesday in a New Jersey wedding.

Pivarnick’s cast members Jenni (JWoww) Farley, Nicole (Snooki) Polizzi and Deena Cortese were her bridesmaids and their other co-stars Mike (The Situation) Sorrentino, Pauly (DJ Pauly D) DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Vinny Guadagnino were in attendance.

Other guests included Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren, Danny Merk, the co-founder of Jersey Shore‘s T-shirt shop, and Guadagnino’s uncle Nino at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, according to Entertainment Tonight.

READ MORE: JWoww, ‘Jersey Shore’ star, posts disturbing videos and accuses ex Roger Mathews of abuse

Pivarnick posted a photo to Instagram from Entertainment Tonight, writing: “Angeliner & Chris have FINALLY tied the knot!”

Pivarnick and Larangeira have been together for over two years and got engaged in January 2018.

READ MORE: Michael ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino released from prison

Pivarnick’s bachelorette party in New Orleans and wedding were teased in a trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s next season in 2020.

“If I’m DJing her wedding, I’m not giving her the divorce party for free,” Pauly D says in the trailer. “She has to pay me for both.”

In March, Pivarnick and Larangeira took photos for their engagement photo shoot with photographer Anthony Serrantonio.

Serrantonio shared behind-the-scenes footage from the photo shoot on his YouTube channel.

