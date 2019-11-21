‘Jersey Shore’ star Angelina Pivarnick marries longtime boyfriend

Send this page to someone via email

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick married boyfriend Chris Larangeira on Wednesday in a New Jersey wedding.

Pivarnick’s cast members Jenni (JWoww) Farley, Nicole (Snooki) Polizzi and Deena Cortese were her bridesmaids and their other co-stars Mike (The Situation) Sorrentino, Pauly (DJ Pauly D) DelVecchio, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Vinny Guadagnino were in attendance.

Other guests included Sorrentino’s wife, Lauren, Danny Merk, the co-founder of Jersey Shore‘s T-shirt shop, and Guadagnino’s uncle Nino at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Pivarnick posted a photo to Instagram from Entertainment Tonight, writing: “Angeliner & Chris have FINALLY tied the knot!”

Pivarnick and Larangeira have been together for over two years and got engaged in January 2018.

Pivarnick’s bachelorette party in New Orleans and wedding were teased in a trailer for Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’s next season in 2020.

“If I’m DJing her wedding, I’m not giving her the divorce party for free,” Pauly D says in the trailer. “She has to pay me for both.”

In March, Pivarnick and Larangeira took photos for their engagement photo shoot with photographer Anthony Serrantonio.

Serrantonio shared behind-the-scenes footage from the photo shoot on his YouTube channel.

