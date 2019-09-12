Michael ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino released from prison

The Situation is no longer in a situation as of Thursday morning.

Michael “The Situation” Sorrentino’s publicist says he was released from prison in Otisville, N.Y., around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.

The 37-year-old reality TV star took to Twitter shortly after his release, writing: “Turn up we free !!!! #freesitch.”

Sorrentino served about eight months in prison for tax evasion. He and his brother pleaded guilty last year to tax offences related to nearly $9 million in income. Sorrentino’s brother Marc was sentenced to two years in prison.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life,” Sorrentino said in a statement to E! News. “Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time. It brought us so much peace and comfort.”

“We [Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren] look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours,” the Jersey Shore star said.

At his sentencing last fall, Sorrentino told the judge he was trying to overcome years of drug and alcohol abuse.

Sorrentino turned himself in at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in upstate New York in January 2019 to begin serving an eight-month sentence for tax fraud.

A judge sentenced Sorrentino to less than a year in prison followed by two years of supervised release and 500 hours of community service.

The judge also ordered a $10,000 fine and $123,000 in restitution, which was paid to court in Newark, N.J., in October 2018.

Before heading into the prison, Sorrentino went live on Instagram as he was driven to surrender himself at the correctional institution.

“I’m just going to handle this and put this behind me and move forward,” Sorrentino said on Jan. 15, as his wife recorded the video.

She read Sorrentino positive comments that were coming in from fans across the world while they were on Instagram Live.

“You’re going to save a lot of money on food! That’s all we spend our money on,” he told his wife before getting serious once again.

“The comeback is always greater than the setback.

“The Situation will reveal himself in 2019. Currently under construction, but will be revealed. Under new management now,” the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star said.

“There is nothing more to say … just take me to jail.”

The comeback is always greater than the Setback 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/TVTJyAsrlu — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) January 15, 2019

Sorrentino appeared on all six original seasons of Jersey Shore, chronicling the lives of rowdy housemates in the town of Seaside Heights, N.J., from 2009 to 2012.

— With files from the Associated Press