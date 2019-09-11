Chrissy Teigen on being Donald Trump’s target: ‘My heart stopped’

Chrissy Teigen opened up about her Twitter back-and-forth with U.S. President Donald Trump and being referred to as John Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife.”

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Teigen recalled the moment when Trump referred to her as “filthy mouthed.”

“We all just wait for our day to come and mine happened to be Sunday,” Teigen told host Ellen DeGeneres on the episode which airs Wednesday.

The model said after receiving multiple alerts on her phone, she went on Twitter to see what was happening. Teigen had to rely on screenshots someone sent her because she is blocked by Trump on the social media platform.

“My heart stopped because at that moment you know that you’re about to get just the wildest group of people ever,” Teigen said of the online trolls.

“He just went in,” she said of Trump’s tweets.

“He called John a ‘boring musician’ and ‘his filthy mouthed wife,’ which those two things are true. John is boring, I do have a filthy mouth. But when it’s you, when the card lands on you that day, it’s just really like, ‘Oh, crap!’ ’cause your whole night’s ruined.”

….musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. “Anchor”@LesterHoltNBC doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

The mother of two said she put a lot of thought into her responses.

“We spent the entire rest of the night just sitting, just like this next to each other, handing each other our phone, ‘Should I say this? Should I say this?’ ‘No.’ ‘Should I say this?’ ‘No. No, it has to be funnier.’ ‘No, no ’cause we’re mad.’ ‘Yeah, we’re mad.’ It just went on all night!”

Teigen said she went through a mix of emotions.

“It was a weird feeling. I was really angry. I think my eyes filled up with water, just at the shock of it that I can’t believe this really happens right now,” she said. “He just goes on these rants… you just wait for him to say something, but you don’t think it’s gonna be you, and then…”

Teigen said she was eventually able to “laugh about it” due to the support of friends.

“So now you’ve calmed down, and you’re gonna let that go, right?” DeGeneres asked Teigen.

“Yeah, maybe,” Teigen responded with a smile.

On Sept. 8, Trump criticized Legend for not playing a role in passing criminal justice reform following a TV special on the subject in which the singer appeared on Sunday.

Tonight at 7pm PT/10pm ET, I will be joining @LesterHoltNBC for an @NBCNews Town Hall on @MSNBC to discuss our country’s broken criminal justice system. Follow @LetsFreeAmerica to learn more about my work to end mass incarceration. #JusticeForAll pic.twitter.com/9DFySXsgDY — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 8, 2019

In a series of tweets late Sunday and early Monday, Trump called Legend “boring.” He also said Legend’s wife, model Teigen, is “filthy mouthed.”

“Musician @johnlegend, and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed,” Trump tweeted about passing the criminal justice reform bill.

Legend responded by saying Trump is hungry for praise and asked Trump’s wife Melania to step in.

“Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody — ANYBODY — will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you,” Legend tweeted.

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

Teign took to Twitter to call Trump a “p—y a– b–ch.”

“The absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I’m cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a b–ch,” Teigen sent in a followup tweet.

Teigen and Legend tweeted that they really didn’t want #PresidentP—yA–B–ch to trend.

“No guys no please do not make this trend, for it is my fight with #PresidentP—yA–B–ch, not yours!!!!!,” Teigen tweeted.

“Please don’t make this foul mouthed hashtag trend #PresidentP—yA–B–ch,” Legend tweeted, quoting his wife’s tweet.

Legend explained that Twitter wouldn’t allow #PresidentP—yA–B–ch to trend on the social media platform.

“.@twitter won’t let Twitter be great. I understand. #PresidentP—yA–B–ch is vile and absolutely should not trend,” the All of Me singer wrote.

—With files from the Associated Press