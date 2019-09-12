Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello send fans into frenzy with ‘kissing’ video

It’s the moment Camilizers and Mendes Army members have been waiting for.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have posted a video of themselves sharing a sloppy “kiss” on social media in response to online trolls on Thursday.

“So, we, um, we saw, like, on Twitter and stuff, you guys saying stuff about the way we’re kissing and how it looks weird, like we kiss like fish,” Mendes, 21, said while sitting beside Cabello, 22.

“Yeah, really hurt our feelings,” Cabello said in the video.

“We just wanna show you how we really kiss,” the In My Blood singer said before pulling in Cabello for a sloppy kiss. Cabello rubbed her tongue all over Mendes’ open mouth in the comical makeout session.

Cabello couldn’t contain her laughter at the end of the video.

Cabello and the singer from Pickering, Ont., sparked dating rumours in June when they released their single, Señorita.

They were also spotted together at a 4th of July party and have been travelling together.

Cabello joined Mendes on stage to close out the North American leg of his tour in Toronto on Sept. 6. They performed their hit collab, Señorita.

Similar to their 2019 VMAs performance, the pair got up close and personal, sharing the microphone at the end of the song and appearing to share a kiss as well.

