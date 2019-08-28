Shawn Mendes launches foundation; $1M raised to support audience issues

Toronto-born singer Shawn Mendes launched a foundation on Wednesday, committing over US$1 million raised in donations and partnerships to support issues affecting his audience.

The Grammy nominee hopes The Shawn Mendes Foundation will “inspire and empower his fans and today’s youth to bring about positive change in the world and advocate for issues they care most about,” according to a press release.

READ MORE: Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello release new song, video for ‘Señorita’

“For a long time, I’ve wanted to find a way to amplify the causes that my fans and I care deeply about, and to help make the voices of our generation heard,” said Mendes in the press release.

“My goal in launching the Foundation is to work alongside my fans, and do everything I can to help provide them with a platform that inspires positive change, and empowers young change-makers.”

The first two campaigns will be launched in tandem with Toronto’s SickKids children’s hospital and REVERB, a non-profit environmental organization that advocates through concerts and music.

The Shawn Mendes Foundation hopes to support and partner with more causes that are identified by his audience. One dollar from each ticket sold from Mendes’ upcoming Rogers Centre stadium show on Sep 6, as well as proceeds and donations from the foundation’s brand partners, Tim Hortons and Roots, will go to the SMF at the SickKids Charitable Giving Fund.

I’m so excited to announce the launch of @ShawnFoundation, to support causes that are important to my fans and our generation. I will work alongside my fans to help provide them with a platform & the means to give back and take action. More info at https://t.co/DlltBDknIu x pic.twitter.com/JbUIdD82RG — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) August 28, 2019

“I’m so excited to announce the launch of @ShawnFoundation to support causes that are important to my fans and our generation. I will work alongside my fans to help provide them with a platform & the means to give back and take action.” wrote Mendes in a tweet Wednesday.

WATCH: Shawn Mendes & H.E.R. On Their First Grammy Nominations