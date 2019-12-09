Ozzy Osbourne offers $25K reward for stolen Randy Rhoads guitars

Send this page to someone via email

Ozzy Osbourne, the “Prince of Darkness,” is offering US$25,000 to anyone who can either return or provide information on the perpetrator who stole many of the heavy metal antiques from the late Randy Rhoads’ own instrument collection, including his very first guitar.

Over the weekend, the Crazy Train singer issued a post to Instagram which revealed that the Musonia School of Music in Hollywood, Calif., had been robbed back on the evening of American Thanksgiving.

The world-renowned school was founded in 1948 by the deceased guitarist’s mother, Delores Rhoads, and has become “something of a pilgrimage” to rock n’ roll fans across the globe since the legendary guitarist’s rise to fame alongside Osbourne in the 1980s.

“As you can imagine, the items that were stolen, including Randy’s first electric guitar, are irreplaceable to the Rhoads Family,” added Osbourne.

Though Rhoads’ time in the limelight was short-lived, he is best known for his work on two of Osbourne’s much-beloved solo albums, Blizzard of Ozz (1980), and Diary of a Madman (1981), before his tragic death on March 19, 1982. He was killed in a plane crash.

Delores Rhoads continued the school in dedication of her son for years until her recent passing. The Musonia School of Music is now run by the late guitarist’s brother, Kelle Rhoads.

(L-R) Ozzy Osbourne and Delores Rhoads attend the ceremony to posthumously induct Randy Rhoads into the Hollywood Rockwalk in Hollywood, Calif. on March 18, 2004.

A list of the stolen items include: Rhoads’ first-ever electric guitar (a Harmony Rocket Est. 1963) and his original 1970s Peavey Amp Head, which was used during his time with Quiet Riot.

A rare protoype No. 1 or 2 series Randy Rhoads signature Marshall head was also stolen, as well as Delores Rhoads’ first trumpet from the prewar-era — which was given to her as a child by her doctor father in exchange for medical services as a barter during the Great Depression.

Anyone with information regarding the stolen goods has been encouraged to contact Nick D’Argenzio at 818-281-7893 or nickdargenzio@gmail.com.