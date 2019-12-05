Jack Black, Jack White team up for Tenacious D single, ‘Don’t Blow It, Kage’

Send this page to someone via email

After teasing loyal fans about it since the summer, Jack Black and Jack White have finally released their highly-anticipated collaboration project.

The song, unofficially known as “Jack Grey,” was initially set to be released as a 7″ vinyl only — as part of Record Store Day 2019’s highly exclusive roster last Friday — however, it was released on a select list of streaming platforms that day too, and made available for the world to hear.

The “stone-cold jam” is called Don’t Blow It, Kage, and serves as a one-off Tenacious D single, written about Black’s longtime songwriting partner and bandmate, Kyle Gass.

Though White, 44 — who is best known as the man behind The White Stripes and The Raconteurs — didn’t shred any guitar solos or provide any actual vocals for the song, he offered a comedic spoken word verse in which he defends Gass, 59, after Black, 50, barrages him with an onslaught of insults and critiques.

Story continues below advertisement

A very limited amount of tri-color Tenacious D #BlueSeries 7" records will be available to purchase in our #Nashville and #Detroit storefronts on Black Friday.

Available while supplies last!@tenaciousd #TenaciousD pic.twitter.com/OrHDYKCBQ1 — Third Man Records (@thirdmanrecords) November 27, 2019

Better yet, the Seven Nation Army singer actually produced the “Blue Session” song. He even invited Tenacious D to record the long-awaited track in a studio at his Nashville, Tenn. home.

READ MORE: Fans spot boom mic in episode of ‘The Mandalorian’

Though the Jumanji actor did not document the recording process at fellow-musician’s house, he captured footage of their visit to White’s very own record label, Third Man Records — where the exclusive Don’t Blow It, Kage records where pressed.

Tenacious D was also given a tour of the label’s Nashville headquarters. The footage surfaced back in August on Black’s highly popular YouTube channel, “Jablinski Gaming.”

Story continues below advertisement

The movie star revealed that rather than being recorded digitally, Don’t Blow It, Kage was recorded on a vintage 8-track system, were the single was recorded entirely on tape.

“So basically, we were like the Beatles,” joked Gass.

“We had to nail it,” added Black. “It wasn’t like, ‘Can I do another take?’ It was like, ‘Uh, no. You wanna tape over the last take?’ It was that kind of thing.”

READ MORE: Jack White talks The Raconteurs’ ‘Help Us Stranger,’ phone-free shows and playing in Canada

Don’t Blow it, Kage is the first Tenacious D single since 2006 and the first Third Man Records Blue Session single in more than three years.

Story continues below advertisement

As of this writing, neither Tenacious D, or The Raconteurs have any scheduled Canadian tour dates.

Jack White attends the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Angels at Chase Field on Aug. 22, 2018 in Phoenix, Ariz. Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Don’t Blow it, Kage can now be ordered physically through the official Third Man Records store.

Additionally, the single is now available worldwide through Spotify and Tidal.