Fans spot boom mic in episode of ‘The Mandalorian’

WARNING: The video in this article contains coarse language and may be offensive or inappropriate for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

Since its premiere last Friday, some eagle-eyed fans have noticed a mistake in the latest cut of Disney+‘s exclusive live-action Star Wars series, The Mandalorian.

Nearly halfway through the episode, Chapter 4: The Sanctuary, the show’s main character, Dyn Jarren, or “The Mandalorian” (portrayed by Pedro Pascal), is seen talking with a new character, Omera (Julia Jones), when a small portion of a boom microphone creeps its way into the scene.

Though the discreet piece of audio equipment is present in the Disney/Lucasfilm project, for the most part, it is shrouded by the surrounding darkness of the shot; making it only clearly visible with extremely high television brightness settings.

The error was seemingly discovered by YouTube user Hulkules187’s wife, according to a video he posted to the popular streaming website on Friday, Nov. 29.

“I just found something in Chapter 4 of The Mandalorian,” said the user. “It’s in this episode [and] I had no idea. My wife pointed it out.”

He continued: “I was like, ‘What the f–k, it is in there there.’ So check out at 16:37… around that area.”

Hulkules187 proceeded to show his spouse’s discovery in the video, pointing out that the boom mic makes an appearance and can be seen moving if seen closely.

“That’s a f–king boom mic, bro,” he said. “Right f–king there. Right?”

Other Star Wars fans and Disney+ subscribers soon began reporting their own findings of the scene on social media.

Anyone else catch the boom mic in The Mandalorian at the top right of episode 4!? 😱 pic.twitter.com/dgYePSlhpD — Angel Amaral (@BluRayAngel) November 29, 2019

The comedic error quickly went viral and drew in some comparisons to a disposable coffee cup which was discovered to have been left in a Game of Thrones scene earlier this year.

Game of thrones got the “ infamous coffee cup “ now the Mandalorian got “ the mic “ 🤔🤦‍♀️🤣🤣😂😂 I like it!!! https://t.co/P1sqjuZjXK — Kuromi (@Kuromi_ca) December 2, 2019

Hey, @Jon_Favreau the mandalorian is great, BUT. In episode 4, at 16:37…. the boom mic is in the shot at the top right. smh 🤦‍♂️ #TheMandolorian #StarWars — 丅丫乚三尺 🦖 (@roguetwo3) November 30, 2019

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.

For those interested in hunting for any potential future errors, the remaining four episodes of Jon Favreau-created series will be available to stream on Dec. 6, 13, 18 and 27.