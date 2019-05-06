‘Game of Thrones’ mistakenly leaves disposable coffee cup on table in Episode 4 of final season

Fans of Game of Thrones were quick to notice a gaffe during Sunday night’s airing of Season 8, Episode 4, when a modern-day, disposable coffee cup was spotted on a table during a scene that was bright enough to see it.

Don’t worry, this post doesn’t contain any spoilers, except for details on what looks like a producer slip-up. Crew on-set failed to notice that someone had left a Starbucks-looking coffee cup on a table in the middle of a set.

During Episode 4, The Last of the Starks, Winterfell celebrated defeating the undead with a feast of sorts. While Tormund Giantsbane was toasting Jon Snow, the takeaway coffee cup is seen on the table next to Daenerys Targaryen, who was holding a goblet of wine.

Almost instantly, fans noticed the coffee cup cameo, sharing screenshots on social media.

“My favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING,” reads a tweet.

my favorite show in the entire world forgot a STARBUCKS COFFEE CUP ON THE TABLE WHILE FILMING pic.twitter.com/60z3pOCfg9 — zane (@zane) May 6, 2019

“You’re telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn’t even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?!”

You're telling me they had TWO YEARS to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the goddamn Starbucks cup in Winterfell??!?! #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/8opg7nyydv — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) May 6, 2019

“That Winterfell Starbucks cashier ain’t ready to write Dany’s name on her coffee cup,” reads another.

That Winterfell starbucks cashier ain't ready to write Dany's name on her coffee cup #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/N4ktWH1NlJ — Joseph (@TheGeneralSYD) May 6, 2019

It’s unclear how the coffee cup made the cameo. However, the gaffe comes a week after the show came under fire for its lighting choices during the Battle of Winterfell scenes.

Fans and viewers of The Long Night, the third episode of the series’ final season, were up in arms about the show’s darkness, claiming it was very hard — if not impossible — to make out what was happening on screen.

READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones’ cinematographer defends Battle of Winterfell lighting choices

The epic, long-awaited Battle of Winterfell, which saw the majority of the show’s characters doing battle with the undead, took place at night, which added to viewer disorientation.

To compound the confusion, the battle was quick-paced, making it difficult to pick up on subtle details.

Cinematographer Fabian Wagner defended the episode, saying “another look would have been wrong.”

–With files from Global News’ Chris Jancelewicz