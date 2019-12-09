‘Operation Meat Bag’ leads to 6 convictions related to N.B. Moose poaching

Send this page to someone via email

A nine-month investigation into moose poaching in New Brunswick has resulted in six successful convictions.

The New Brunswick department of public safety says their investigation, known as Operation Meat Bag, ran from March through December 2016.

The department said they executed 11 search warrants at residences and businesses in the Miramichi and Neguac areas.

Ultimately six people have been convicted in connection with the operation.

Five of them received jail sentences ranging from 14 to 70 days and fines ranging from $9,000 to $12,200.

The department of public safety said a total of $107,840 in fines and 317 days of jail time were imposed as a result of the case.

Gilles Allain, 59, of Neguac, N.B., was one of the six arrested.

On Dec. 5, 2019, Allain was sentenced in Miramichi court for 27 violations of the Fish and Wildlife Act.

Allain pleaded guilty to 12 counts of hunting moose out of season, seven counts of offering moose for sale, four counts of illegal possession of moose and four counts of possession without a cold-storage permit.

He was previously been sentenced in Nov. 2018 for 10 violations under the Criminal Code of Canada and one violation under the Maritime Provinces Fishery Regulations.

Allain has been fined $54,500 and sentenced to 156 days in jail and has been issued a lifetime ban from acquiring any licences or permits under the Fish and Wildlife Act.

He’s also prohibited from being on Crown Land for two years.

The department of public justice says anyone who sees or is aware of illegal hunting, fishing or theft of wood is asked to contact a conservation officer through their local department of natural resources or to call Crime Stoppers.