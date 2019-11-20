Menu

Crime

Fish and Wildlife investigating after 3 deer poached in eastern Alberta

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted November 20, 2019 2:02 pm
Updated November 20, 2019 2:13 pm
Alberta Fish and Wildlife are looking for information after three deer were killed by a poacher.
Alberta Fish and Wildlife are looking for information after three deer were killed by a poacher.

WARNING: This story contains photos that some readers may find disturbing

Alberta Fish and Wildlife are looking for witnesses after a man allegedly shot three mule deer and left their carcasses in eastern Alberta, south of Vermilion.

In a post to Facebook, the organization said officers got a call on Nov. 16 from witnesses who said around 4:30 p.m., they heard shots west of Highway 41 on Township Road 494.

Witnesses told wildlife officers they then saw a 2019 “dark-coloured” Dodge Ram 1500 in the field near three visible deer, who had already been shot.

The vehicle also had bright white headlights, decals on the back window, and a possible slip tank or tool box in the back of the truck.

Witnesses said that the suspect drove up to one of the deer, but did not get out of his vehicle and then left the area.

He’s described as “short in stature” and was wearing a light-coloured baseball cap.

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES BELOW

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Report a Poacher line at 1-800-632-3800 or submit information online. 

Individuals who give information that lead to charges are eligible for a cash reward.

Vermilion is about 185 kilometres east of Edmonton.

