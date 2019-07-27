Visitors have scary close encounter with bear on bridge in Jasper

A close encounter with a bear in Jasper National Park left some people quite shaken Friday afternoon.

It happened at around 3 p.m. at Athabasca Falls inside the park.

Bijan Avaz, a college student visiting from Los Angeles, captured video of a bear running across a wooden footbridge full of people, including children.

A voice can be heard telling people not to run. Some people on the bridge run away, while others remained still.

The bear runs across the bridge and into a treed area up the hill.

Athabasca Falls is a waterfall inside Jasper National Park on the upper Athabasca River, about 30 kilometres south of the Jasper townsite.

Global News has reached out to Alberta Fish and Wildlife for more information on this encounter.

While Fish and Wildlife officers haven’t commented about this case specifically, there are several posts on the department’s Facebook page about bear sightings and safety.

“Fish and wildlife officers want to remind the public of the importance of being BearSmart when spending time in bear country,” one message, posted Thursday, read.

“Bears have a curious, investigative nature, an important trait that helps them find new food sources. A bear that has learned to associate food with people will actively search for food or garbage in areas frequented by people. When a bear becomes habituated, it can be a significant threat to human safety and property.

“To avoid causing habituation, people should take steps to ensure their property is BearSmart.

Here are some tips:

• Never leave food out for wildlife.

• Always keep your garbage in a garage or in a bear-resistant container until it can be removed from your property.

• Store pet food indoors and bring in pet dishes overnight.

If there’s a bear in your community, call the nearest Fish and Wildlife office at 310-0000 or, after business hours, the Report a Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.

The province also offers tips on what to do if a human sees a bear and that bear sees them:

Do not run. Stay calm. Keep children close.

Back out. Keep your eye on the bear without staring at it aggressively.

Prepare to use bear spray.

Speak in a soft, low voice.