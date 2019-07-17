Bear activity prompts Alberta Fish and Wildlife to close lake area in west-central part of province

An area surrounding Eagle Lake in west-central Alberta has been closed to people because of bear activity, according to a post on Alberta Fish and Wildlife’s Facebook page.

“On July 15, officers received reports of a grizzly bear near an animal carcass in the area,” the post reads. “The closure will remain in effect until July 22, 2019.”

Alberta Fish and Wildlife posted the message on Wednesday. The lake is located about 75 km west of Sundre, Alta.

“This is a reminder of the importance of being BearSmart while recreating in bear country,” the post goes on to say.

“Although serious attacks are rare, you should always be cautious and alert when enjoying the outdoors.”

Alberta Fish and Wildlife offered a few tips for people to help avoid conflict with bears:

• Do not run. Stay calm. Stay with your group and keep children close. Assess the situation.

• Look around. If you see cubs or an animal carcass, the bear will want to protect them. If you see either, back away from them.

• Prepare to use your bearspray.

• Back out. Leave the area the way that you came. Keep your eye on the bear without staring at it aggressively.

• Watch for a place to hide. As you back away, seek out a place of safety, such as a car or building.

• Speak to the bear in a soft, low voice. Let the bear know that you are human and not a prey animal.

• Use your noisemaker and prepare to defend yourself with bear spray.

