Authorities looking for tips after 2 bald eagles killed in Alberta

WARNING: This story contains photos that some readers may find unsettling.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating the shooting of two bald eagles in separate areas of the province.

The provincial agency says a juvenile eagle was killed in the Fort McMurray area sometime between Oct. 26 and Oct. 29, then left to waste.

A juvenile bald eagle was found shot and wasted near Fort McMurray, Alta. in late October 2019. Courtesy: Alberta Fish and Wildlife/Facebook

The second raptor involved a mature eagle found dead Oct. 20 and possibly killed the same day in a pheasant release site in the Wetaskiwin region.

A bald eagle was found in a Genesee pheasant release site near Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Oct. 20, 2019. Courtesy: Alberta Fish and Wildlife/Facebook

The agency says there is no indication the killings are connected and it’s looking for tips from the public to help find whoever was responsible.

The bald eagle is a protected species in Alberta and there is no hunting season for it.

The maximum penalty for killing one of the birds is a $100,000 fine or possibly two years in jail.

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to call the Report-A-Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800 or submit a report online.