Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Authorities looking for tips after 2 bald eagles killed in Alberta

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 4, 2019 1:54 pm
A bald eagle is spotted in a tree near Fort McMurray, Alta. Officials believe this is the same bird that was found dead a few days later. .
A bald eagle is spotted in a tree near Fort McMurray, Alta. Officials believe this is the same bird that was found dead a few days later. . Courtesy: Alberta Fish and Wildlife/Facebook

WARNING: This story contains photos that some readers may find unsettling.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is investigating the shooting of two bald eagles in separate areas of the province.

READ MORE: Fish and Wildlife looking for witnesses after bison shot by poachers in northern Alberta

The provincial agency says a juvenile eagle was killed in the Fort McMurray area sometime between Oct. 26 and Oct. 29, then left to waste.

A juvenile bald eagle was found shot and wasted near Fort McMurray, Alta. in late October 2019.
A juvenile bald eagle was found shot and wasted near Fort McMurray, Alta. in late October 2019. Courtesy: Alberta Fish and Wildlife/Facebook

The second raptor involved a mature eagle found dead Oct. 20 and possibly killed the same day in a pheasant release site in the Wetaskiwin region.

Story continues below advertisement
A bald eagle was found in a Genesee pheasant release site near Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Oct. 20, 2019.
A bald eagle was found in a Genesee pheasant release site near Wetaskiwin, Alta. on Oct. 20, 2019. Courtesy: Alberta Fish and Wildlife/Facebook

The agency says there is no indication the killings are connected and it’s looking for tips from the public to help find whoever was responsible.

The bald eagle is a protected species in Alberta and there is no hunting season for it.

The maximum penalty for killing one of the birds is a $100,000 fine or possibly two years in jail.

READ MORE: Wildlife officers forced to euthanize grizzly after shot left it partially paralyzed

Anyone with information about the killings is asked to call the Report-A-Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800 or submit a report online.

Related News
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Alberta fish and wildlifeFish and Wildlifebald eaglesAlberta bald eaglesAlberta bald eagles killedBald eagle killed in AlbertaBald eagles killed
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.