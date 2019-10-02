Cochrane Fish and Wildlife search for alleged poacher after deer killed with arrow

Alberta Fish and Wildlife is trying to find out who shot and killed a deer with an arrow, and left it by the side of the road northwest of Cochrane this summer.

Wildlife officers received a report about an antlerless deer mule on Aug. 29.

“The deer was shot and left in the TransAlta Road area of [Wildlife Management Unit] 412, located in the Ghost Public Land Use Zone approximately 45 kilometres northwest of Cochrane,” Alberta Fish and Wildlife said in a statement on Tuesday.

“There is no season to harvest antlerless mule deer in this Wildlife Management Unit, and no meat was retrieved from the deer.”

Officers believe the deer was shot with archery equipment between Aug. 27 and 28.

According to Alberta Fish and Wildlife, a “number of wildlife” have been found shot and left in the area along TransAlta, Richardson and Jamieson roads in the past two years.

“This is not a hunter. This is a poacher’s actions,” said Nick Keown, chair of the Alberta Backcountry Hunters and Anglers.

“Unfortunately, it gives everyone a bad name — hunters specifically — because we’re known for utilizing this resource.”

Cochrane Fish and Wildlife is asking anyone with information about this most recent incident or any wildlife violations to contact the Report a Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.

Reporters can remain anonymous and if their information leads to charges being laid, they could receive a $2,000 reward.