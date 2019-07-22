3rd rabbit shot with arrow spotted in southeast Calgary

Another rabbit was seen roaming around southeast Calgary with an arrow through its back on Monday.

It’s the third time this year an incident like this has happened. One rabbit was seen in the Arbour Lake community with an arrow lodged in its body in May and a small rabbit was seen in the Manchester Industrial area with an arrow through its shoulder a week ago.

Monday’s sighting was called in numerous times to city officials but the rabbit was unable to be caught and continues to roam the southeast part of the city.

While it is legal for rabbits to be hunted within city limits, the use of bows is not.

Brendan Cox with Alberta Justice and Solicitor General spoke with Global News in April 2017 and said it is against the law to shoot arrows in the city limits or in close proximity to occupied houses and other buildings.

It is still unknown if all three cases are linked or if the animals were shot by different people.